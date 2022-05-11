EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 612.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

