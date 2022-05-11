Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 48,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Evoke Pharma shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

