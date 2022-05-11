Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

