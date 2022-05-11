Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. Exelon has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Exelon by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

