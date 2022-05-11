Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 94,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,659. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

Get Exelon alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.