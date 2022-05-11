Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.34

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 2918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,625,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Expensify by 20.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expensify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $42,064,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $5,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

