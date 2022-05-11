Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) to post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXTN shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exterran in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of EXTN opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $191.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. Exterran has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $3,713,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its position in Exterran by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 299,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

