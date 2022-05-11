Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-$8.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.13.

NYSE EXR traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $177.38. 13,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,440. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

