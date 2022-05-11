Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 1,293,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Extreme Networks by 114.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 413,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Extreme Networks by 185.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 364,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

