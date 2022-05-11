Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 34,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

