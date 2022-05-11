Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $342.44

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $342.44 and last traded at $343.88, with a volume of 3064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.08.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

