FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Issues Earnings Results

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 109.82% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.

FNHC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,391. The company has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01.

Get FedNat alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedNat in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of FedNat Holding ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) by 246.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of FedNat worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.