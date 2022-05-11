Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from £132.60 ($163.48) to GBX 9,960 ($122.80) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($184.93) to £140 ($172.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($157.81) to £125 ($154.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($181.24) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($160.28) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £125.75 ($155.03).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 9,328 ($115.00) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,892 ($109.63) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($168.17). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of £113.50. The company has a market capitalization of £20.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

