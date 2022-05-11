Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (LON:FERGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from £132.60 ($163.48) to GBX 9,960 ($122.80) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($184.93) to £140 ($172.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($157.81) to £125 ($154.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($181.24) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($160.28) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £125.75 ($155.03).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 9,328 ($115.00) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,892 ($109.63) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($168.17). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of £113.50. The company has a market capitalization of £20.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

