Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 176,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

