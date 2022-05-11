Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $7.01. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 32,025 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,694,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 2,143,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 2,101,887 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.45.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.