Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

