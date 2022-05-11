Fidelity Special Values PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.30 (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSVGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FSV opened at GBX 266 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.69. Fidelity Special Values has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($3.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £862.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.37.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

