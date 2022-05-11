Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.25

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 178204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.07.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.74%.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$245,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,239,935 shares in the company, valued at C$44,095,747.99.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.