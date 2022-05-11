Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 2.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $282,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

