Filecoin (FIL) Price Tops $8.78 on Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and $748.16 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.78 or 0.00029648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00561719 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,770.28 or 2.05112802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028484 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.66 or 0.07312961 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 201,693,248 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

