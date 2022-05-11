Financial Contrast: Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) versus NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and NXP Semiconductors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 43.28 -$168.01 million ($0.66) -4.18 NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 4.24 $1.87 billion $8.05 22.17

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -280.16% -45.47% NXP Semiconductors 18.70% 40.21% 13.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rockley Photonics and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80 NXP Semiconductors 1 8 8 1 2.50

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 356.52%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $228.32, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Rockley Photonics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.