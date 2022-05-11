Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 3,155 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.88. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.28.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

