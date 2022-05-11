Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

NYSE ORCL opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

