Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,811.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.