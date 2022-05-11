Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

