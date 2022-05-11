Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 426 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after acquiring an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,301,000 after acquiring an additional 143,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $258.13 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.48 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.22 and its 200-day moving average is $520.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

