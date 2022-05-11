Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 6,140 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after acquiring an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 534,109 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

