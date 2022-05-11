Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 867 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.14% of H&R Block worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in H&R Block by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 259.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 62,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $2,079,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $28.50.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.36. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

