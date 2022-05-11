Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires New Position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

ROKT opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

Get SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.