Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires New Position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
ROKT opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $44.18.
