Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $193,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

