Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,203,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $10,911,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,311,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.