Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $87.78 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

