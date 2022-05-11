Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.