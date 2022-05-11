Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $223,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.42. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

