Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,251,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,501,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,174 shares of company stock worth $4,520,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $329.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.18. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,192.17%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

