Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

