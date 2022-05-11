Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

