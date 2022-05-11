First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 932 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.