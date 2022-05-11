First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29.

