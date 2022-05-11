First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 3,371 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 550.38.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.3072 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

