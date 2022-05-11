First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,510,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,189,865 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

