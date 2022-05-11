First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.