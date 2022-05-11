First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $367.12 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.55 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.90 and a 200 day moving average of $435.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

