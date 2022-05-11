First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $133,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

