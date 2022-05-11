First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,518 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2,232.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000.

VSGX opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

