First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

