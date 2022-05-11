First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,470 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 4,425.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 180,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 109,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.