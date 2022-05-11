First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

Shares of GWW opened at $469.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

