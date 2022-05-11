First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.83. First Merchants reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

FRME traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Merchants by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Merchants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 3.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 5.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

