First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 523,200 shares.The stock last traded at $144.90 and had previously closed at $147.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

